Premier League, Antonio Rudiger vs Virgil van Dijk: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on Sep 23, 2021, 02:43 pm

Antonio Rudiger has become a top performer for Chelsea

Antonio Rudiger and Virgil van Dijk are two established central defenders in the Premier League. Both these established players are crucial for Chelsea and Liverpool respectively. Liverpool spent a whopping £75mn on Van Dijk as he joined from Southampton in January 2017. Meanwhile, Chelsea signed Rudiger in 2017 for for an initial fee of £29m. Here we decode the key stats.

Rudiger PL

Rudiger's Premier League stats

In 104 Premier League appearances, Rudiger has scored seven goals and made one assist. He has been part of 43 clean sheets. The German international has made 129 tackles. He has contributed with 28 blocked shots, 93 interceptions, and 319 clearances. He has made 657 recoveries, besides winning 444 duels. Rudiger has scored two own goals and has one error leading to a goal.

Van Dijk PL

VVD's Premier League stats

In 167 Premier League appearances, VVD has 14 goals and four assists so far. He has been part of 65 clean sheets in total. VVD has made 189 tackles, including four last man tackles. He has contributed with 30 blocked shots, 285 interceptions, and 949 clearances. He has made 882 recoveries. VVD has made three errors leading to a goal in the Premier League.

Premier League

A look at their success in the Premier League

VVD has won one Premier League Player of the Season in 2018-19 and Player of the Month in December 2018. He is also a Premier League champion (2019-20). Meanwhile, Rudiger is yet to win an award or the league title. However, he has helped Chelsea earn four successive top-four finishes in the Premier League.

VVD stats

A look at VVD's career stats

Dutch defender Van Dijk started his career with Dutch side Groningen, scoring seven goals in 66 matches. He scored 15 goals for Celtic in 115 appearances. VVD joined Southampton in 2015 and made 80 appearances for them in three seasons, scoring seven goals. The former Celtic ace joined Liverpool in 2017. In 135 appearances, he has scored 13 goals.

Information

A look at Rudiger's career stats

Rudiger started his career with VFB Stuttgart, scoring twice in 80 appearances. For AS Roma, he scored twice in 72 appearances. Since moving to Chelsea, Rudiger has made 156 appearances, scoring eight goals.

Information

Both players have won important trophies

Van Dijk won three trophies with Celtic, including two league titles.The one-time Premier League winner has also helped Liverpool win the Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, and FIFA Club World Cup. Rudiger has won four trophies with Chelsea, including the UCL and Europa League.