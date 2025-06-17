Jaideep Ahlawat buys another apartment in Mumbai for ₹10cr
What's the story
Bollywood actor Jaideep Ahlawat and his wife Jyoti Hooda have reportedly purchased a second luxury apartment in Mumbai's Andheri West.
The new property, located in the Poorna Apartments complex, is worth ₹10 crore, reported Square Yards. This comes just one month after their first purchase in the same building for an equal amount.
Both apartments are on different floors with similar layouts and specifications.
Property specifics
Details of the new apartment
The newly acquired apartment has a carpet area of 1,950 sq. ft. and a built-up area of 2,341 sq. ft. It also includes two car parking spaces.
The couple paid ₹60L in stamp duty and ₹30,000 in registration charges for this transaction.
The first apartment they bought in May 2025 had similar specifications but came with four car parking spots instead of two.
Location advantage
Location advantages
The Poorna Apartments complex is strategically located between Mumbai's major business districts and entertainment zones.
It offers easy access to the Western Express Highway, Link Road, SV Road, and the Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar Metro line.
Andheri West is one of Mumbai's most popular neighborhoods for those working in the entertainment industry due to its blend of residential comfort and commercial convenience.
Career highlights
Actor's career milestones
Ahlawat, who once aspired to join the Indian Army, eventually found his calling in acting.
His journey from theater and FTII to Mumbai was not easy, but he persevered and finally made a mark with films like Gangs of Wasseypur (2012), Raees (2017), and Raazi (2018).
The turning point in his career came with the 2020 web series Paatal Lok, for which he won several awards.
He was last seen alongside Saif Ali Khan in Netflix's Jewel Thief (2025).