What's the story

Bollywood actor Jaideep Ahlawat and his wife Jyoti Hooda have reportedly purchased a second luxury apartment in Mumbai's Andheri West.

The new property, located in the Poorna Apartments complex, is worth ₹10 crore, reported Square Yards. This comes just one month after their first purchase in the same building for an equal amount.

Both apartments are on different floors with similar layouts and specifications.