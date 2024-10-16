Summarize Simplifying... In short "The Family Man 3", directed by Raj & DK, is currently filming in Nagaland with a star-studded cast including Nimrit Kaur and Jaideep Ahlawat in undisclosed roles.

The upcoming season will continue to follow Srikant's struggle to balance national security threats and family life, with the stakes higher than ever. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Nimrit Kaur joins 'The Family Man 3' cast

'Family Man 3': Nimrit Kaur joins Jaideep Ahlawat as villain

By Shreya Mukherjee 06:49 pm Oct 16, 202406:49 pm

What's the story The wait for Manoj Bajpayee's return as Srikant Tiwari in Amazon Prime Video's The Family Man 3 has been on since its filming was announced. Now, according to Bollywood Bubble, it has been revealed that actor Nimrit Kaur will join Jaideep Ahlawat as the second antagonist in the upcoming season. This means Bajpayee's character will have to face not one but two enemies in the new season.

Character details

Kaur's villainous role in 'The Family Man 3'

Kaur, who is famous for her performance in The Lunchbox and roles in the American series Homeland and Wayward Pines, will play a villainous character alongside Ahlawat. Their characters' details are still under wraps. A source had earlier told Bollywood Hungama about Ahlawat's addition, saying, "Jaideep Ahlawat has joined the star cast of The Family Man 3... The makers have kept his character strictly under wraps."

Production update

'The Family Man 3' filming and cast details

The Family Man 3, which is created and directed by Raj & DK, is currently being shot in Nagaland. The script for this season has been written by the director duo and Suman Kumar. The new season will see many original cast members including Priya Mani (Suchitra Tiwari), Sharib Hashmi (JK Talpade), Ashlesha Thakur (Dhriti Tiwari), Vedant Sinha (Atharv Tiwari), etc.

Storyline

'The Family Man 3' plot: What to expect

The next season will see Bajpayee's character Srikant dealing with national security threats while balancing family life and repairing his relationship with his wife. The stakes are higher as Srikant has to outsmart deadly foes to protect his country and its sovereignty. The third season started filming in September 2024 in the North East region of India.