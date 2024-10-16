Is Shraddha Kapoor dating a Sindhi businessman post-Rahul Mody split
After her rumored breakup with Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar writer Rahul Mody, actor Shraddha Kapoor is said to be dating a Sindhi businessman. The news broke on a Reddit thread, which claimed the man isn't directly a part of the film industry but has invested in a few films. The post also claimed he accompanied Kapoor during Stree 2's promotions in Delhi and is younger than her.
'They might be getting married very soon'
The Redditor wrote, "I have some confirmed reports that she is dating someone who is from a Sindhi family and is not related to Bollywood but is a businessman and has a stake in Bollywood movies investment, he was with her during Stree promotion in Delhi." "He seems to be younger than her for sure. And the main part is they might be getting married very soon."
Kapoor's previous relationship and current professional endeavors
Kapoor was earlier rumored to be dating Mody after they were seen together at a friend's wedding in March and on a vacation. However, reports now suggest that they have parted ways. In August, The Stree star unfollowed Mody, his sister, and his production house on Instagram, further fueling separation rumors. Meanwhile, in June, Kapoor shared a picture with Mody on her Instagram Stories, seemingly confirming their relationship.
Kapoor's views on marriage and relationships
Interestingly, the news of Kapoor's dating comes on the heels of a recent interview with Cosmopolitan where Kapoor confirmed that she is in a relationship and loves spending time with her partner. She also opened up about her thoughts on marriage, saying it's not about the institution itself but being with the right person. "If someone desires to get married, that's wonderful, but if they choose not to marry, that is equally valid," she said.