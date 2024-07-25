In short Simplifying... In short Rahul Vaidya performed at Anant-Radhika's 'haldi' ceremony, sharing the stage with Ranveer Singh and Hardik Pandya, whose energetic performances he praised.

Anant-Radhika's 'haldi': Rahul Vaidya reveals which guests 'created vibe onstage'

By Isha Sharma 12:48 pm Jul 25, 202412:48 pm

What's the story Actor Ranveer Singh and cricketer Hardik Pandya were the stars of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's haldi ceremony, revealed singer Rahul Vaidya in an interview with ETimes.﻿ Vaidya also shared glimpses of their energetic performances on his social media handles, praising their "off the charts" energy levels. Ananya Panday was captured dancing with the duo, too. The couple got married on July 12.

Vaidya praises Singh and Pandya's infectious energy

Vaidya described performing at the private event as "extra special" due to the opportunity to sing and dance alongside Singh and Pandya. "It was special for me to be performing at the haldi with Ranveer and Hardik dancing. I really can't say who was better because both of their energies were firing. They were all over the place in terms of their energy and their vibe." "They were the ones who were creating the vibe on stage."

Singh and Pandya's dynamic performances captured in videos

Earlier, videos shared by Vaidya showed Singh joining him in singing the Sindhi anthem Damadam Mast Kalandar as well as dancing to Khali Bali Hogaya Hai Dil and My Name is Lakhan. Other videos from the event show Pandya dancing to Chogada with Veer Pahariya and Panday. A viral video also shows Singh and Pandya grooving to Latin pop star Luis Fonsi's live performance of Despacito joined by Arjun Kapoor and Panday onstage.