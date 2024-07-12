In short Simplifying... In short The wedding of Mukesh Ambani's son, Anant, and pharma tycoons' daughter, Radhika Merchant, is a star-studded affair in Mumbai, attracting global celebrities like the Kardashians, former UK PMs Boris Johnson and Tony Blair, and even Justin Bieber, who reportedly earned ₹83 crore for his performance.

Anant-Radhika's wedding: Rema paid this huge amount for performance

By Isha Sharma 02:23 pm Jul 12, 2024

What's the story The upcoming wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant is set to feature performances by international music sensations Rema and Luis Fonsi. Nigerian rapper Rema, known for his hit Calm Down, reportedly charged over ₹25 crore to perform at the event, per Hindustan Times. Additionally, Spanish singer Fonsi, famed for his 2019 track Despacito, will also be performing. Both artists have shared their journey to India on Instagram ahead of the high-profile ceremony.

VIP guests

Global celebrities gather for Ambani-Merchant nuptials

The wedding of Anant, son of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, and Radhika, daughter of pharma tycoons Viren and Shaila Merchant, is drawing guests from around the globe. Among the attendees are Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, former UK Prime Ministers Boris Johnson and Tony Blair. Also attending are former US Secretary of State John Kerry and ex-Canadian PM Stephen Harper. The couple will exchange vows on Friday night at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Centre (BKC).

Festive schedule

Ambani-Merchant wedding: A timeline of celebrations

The wedding, dubbed the Shubh Vivah, follows their roka ceremony in 2022 and their engagement in 2023. Pre-wedding festivities have already seen performances by global stars Rihanna and Katy Perry. A few days ago, Justin Bieber performed at the sangeet and was reportedly paid ₹83 crore. The wedding ceremony will be followed by the Shubh Aashirwad and Mangal Utsav on July 13 and 14 respectively, marking a grand three-day celebration at Mumbai's Jio World Centre.