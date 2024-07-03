In brief Simplifying... In brief The Ambani family, in line with their tradition of serving others before major family events, hosted a mass wedding where they gifted each couple with gold jewelry, silver ornaments, groceries, and household essentials.

Mass wedding: Ambanis shower couples with gold, cash, household essentials

By Tanvi Gupta 09:47 am Jul 03, 2024

What's the story In a heartwarming gesture, billionaire couple Nita and Mukesh Ambani hosted a mass wedding for 50 underprivileged couples in Thane, Mumbai on Tuesday. The ceremony—held at the Reliance Corporate Park—saw nearly 800 guests in attendance. The Ambanis further extended their generosity by gifting each couple gold jewelry, along with ₹1 lakh in cash. This philanthropic initiative comes ahead of the highly-awaited wedding of their son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, scheduled for July 12.

36 household items gifted along with ₹1 lakh cash

Per reports, the Ambanis gifted each couple with gold jewelry including mangalsutras, wedding rings, and nose rings. Silver ornaments such as toe rings and anklets were also presented. Beyond the jewelry, the newlyweds received groceries and 36 household items like utensils, a gas stove, a mixer, a fan, a mattress, and pillows. Each bride was given an additional cheque of ₹1.01 lakh as her streedhan by Nita and her daughter Isha Ambani.

Entire Ambani family was present at the mass wedding: Watch

Ambani family tradition and upcoming nuptials

The mass wedding aligns with the Ambani family's tradition of serving others before major family events, adhering to the principle "manav seva hi madhav seva (service to humanity is service to God)." The youngest son of the billionaire couple is set to marry Merchant on July 12 at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. The wedding festivities began with a private puja ceremony at their Mumbai residence on June 29.

Upcoming wedding festivities

Nita expressed her joy at the mass wedding, stating, "I give my blessing to all these couples. The Shubh-lagna ceremonies of Anant and Radhika begin today with today's mass wedding event." The three-day wedding event for Anant and Radhika will feature Shubh Vivaah, followed by Shubh Aashirwad on July 13, and culminate with the Mangal Utsav or the wedding reception on July 14.