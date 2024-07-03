Mass wedding: Ambanis shower couples with gold, cash, household essentials
In a heartwarming gesture, billionaire couple Nita and Mukesh Ambani hosted a mass wedding for 50 underprivileged couples in Thane, Mumbai on Tuesday. The ceremony—held at the Reliance Corporate Park—saw nearly 800 guests in attendance. The Ambanis further extended their generosity by gifting each couple gold jewelry, along with ₹1 lakh in cash. This philanthropic initiative comes ahead of the highly-awaited wedding of their son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, scheduled for July 12.
36 household items gifted along with ₹1 lakh cash
Per reports, the Ambanis gifted each couple with gold jewelry including mangalsutras, wedding rings, and nose rings. Silver ornaments such as toe rings and anklets were also presented. Beyond the jewelry, the newlyweds received groceries and 36 household items like utensils, a gas stove, a mixer, a fan, a mattress, and pillows. Each bride was given an additional cheque of ₹1.01 lakh as her streedhan by Nita and her daughter Isha Ambani.
Entire Ambani family was present at the mass wedding: Watch
Ambani family tradition and upcoming nuptials
The mass wedding aligns with the Ambani family's tradition of serving others before major family events, adhering to the principle "manav seva hi madhav seva (service to humanity is service to God)." The youngest son of the billionaire couple is set to marry Merchant on July 12 at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. The wedding festivities began with a private puja ceremony at their Mumbai residence on June 29.
Upcoming wedding festivities
Nita expressed her joy at the mass wedding, stating, "I give my blessing to all these couples. The Shubh-lagna ceremonies of Anant and Radhika begin today with today's mass wedding event." The three-day wedding event for Anant and Radhika will feature Shubh Vivaah, followed by Shubh Aashirwad on July 13, and culminate with the Mangal Utsav or the wedding reception on July 14.