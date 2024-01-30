Details

Key features of JioBrain

JioBrain offers an extensive set of 500 REST Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) and data APIs. Using this AI platform, companies can develop tailored ML services to meet their specific needs. Apart from customized enterprise and large-scale ML solutions, advanced AI features for images, videos, text, documents, speech, and in-built AI algorithms are available "as a service," said Bhatnagar.

Potential and future outlook

It will lay groundwork for 6G development

JioBrain is expected to play a crucial role in the development of new 5G services, enterprise transformation, network optimization, and even pave the way for 6G development. According to Bhatnagar, "JioBrain will help create new 5G services, transform enterprises, optimize networks, as well as set the stage for 6G development—where ML is a key capability."

Insights

Jio's AI ambitions and collaborations

In August 2023, Ambani highlighted AI as the next growth frontier for Jio. He announced plans to create up to 2,000MW of AI-ready computing capacity across cloud and edge locations. In September 2023, Jio Platforms announced partnership with NVIDIA, to build cloud-based AI compute infrastructure utilizing advanced GH200 Grace Hopper Superchip and DGX Cloud, a cloud-based AI supercomputing service.