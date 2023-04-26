Technology

Jio AirFiber to debut soon: How it'll disrupt broadband market

Jio AirFiber to debut soon: How it'll disrupt broadband market

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Apr 26, 2023, 02:29 pm 2 min read

Jio AirFiber will offer speeds of up to 1Gbps (Photo credit: Reliance Jio)

Reliance Jio will launch its AirFiber in India in the coming months. To recall, it was showcased last year. The device will come in fixed and movable versions and will offer wireless internet connectivity at speeds of up to 1Gbps, via the company's 5G network. The telco is confident that Jio AirFiber will aid in accelerating its "connected homes strategy" in the country.

Why does this story matter?

Jio's AirFiber will offer high-speed wireless internet connectivity and should aid the company in taking on fixed-line ISPs such as Airtel, ACT, and BSNL.

With features like parental control, 5G-level low latency, and wide network coverage, the service has the potential to disrupt the broadband market.

AirFiber is expected to be priced competitively, considering Jio's target to capture every sphere of the telecom market.

What will the Jio AirFiber be like?

As per tipster Abhishek Yadav, AirFiber's non-movable variant will comprise two units. The first will be a router which will be connected via cable to another unit installed on the roof. The second version will be portable like smartphones and shall offer Wi-Fi 6 connectivity. It will be finished in white and black, and will not require a technician for setup.

How will AirFiber work?

Instead of underground fiber-optic cables, AirFiber will use a 5G antenna to receive the internet connection. Users will have to insert a Jio 5G SIM card into the device so that the incoming signal picked up by the antenna can be utilized for accessing high-speed internet. Yadav also claims that the AirFiber will offer support for the Jio set-top box as well.

How strong will the network be?

Jio claims it will be easy to "connect your home or office to Gigabit-speed Internet" once AirFiber is used. However, the internet speed will depend on the signal strength. Users will be able to video chat, play games, and stream videos in 4K and 8K resolution, thanks to the "very high capacity and very low lag time" of the wireless connection.

What about its pricing and availability?

The pricing and availability details of the Jio AirFiber in India will likely be disclosed by the end of this year. According to Yadav, the device should carry a price tag of around Rs. 6,000 and the plans could start as low as Rs. 500/month.