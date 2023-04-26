Technology

Vivo launches flagship X90, X90 Pro starting at Rs. 60,000

Vivo launches flagship X90, X90 Pro starting at Rs. 60,000

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Apr 26, 2023, 12:53 pm 2 min read

Vivo X90 series gets a MediaTek Dimensity 9200 chipset (Photo credit: Vivo)

Chinese tech giant Vivo has launched its X90 and X90 Pro handsets in India. To recall, they had debuted in China in February. As for the highlights, the flagship smartphones have a 120Hz AMOLED screen, a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50MP sensor, a MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC, and fast-charging support. The X90 series carries a starting price tag of Rs. 59,999.

Why does this story matter?

Brands like Samsung, Xiaomi, and OPPO have flooded the flagship smartphone segment with new models in India. Vivo is the newest entrant in the field.

With stylish looks, top-notch ZEISS-tuned cameras, fast wired as well as wireless charging, and top-tier hardware, the Vivo X90 and X90 Pro aim to draw the attention of premium smartphone customers on our shores.

Both models sport an under-screen fingerprint scanner

The Vivo X90 and X90 Pro flaunt a top-centered punch-hole cut-out, narrow bezels, and an under-display fingerprint reader. The former gets IP64-rated dust and water resistance, while the latter comes with IP68 protection. The two devices have a 6.78-inch Full-HD+ (1260x2800 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ certification. The Pro model offers 1,300 nits of peak brightness.

They provide a 32MP selfie shooter

Vivo X90 has a 50MP (f/1.8, OIS, Laser AF) main camera, a 12MP (f/2.0) ultra-wide lens, and a 12MP (f/2.0) telephoto shooter with a 2x optical zoom. The X90 Pro offers identical camera hardware but swaps the 12MP telephoto lens with a 50MP (f/1.6, OIS) zoom sensor with support for 2x optical zoom. The duo features a 32MP (f/2.5) front-facing camera for taking selfies.

They run on Funtouch OS 13

Vivo X90 and X90 Pro are powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9200 chipset. The former is offered in 8GB/256GB and 12GB/256GB trims, while the X90 Pro comes in a 12GB/256GB configuration. The handsets boot Android 13-based Funtouch OS 13. The X90 and X90 Pro pack 4,810mAh and 4,870mAh batteries, respectively, with 120W fast-charging support. The Pro model also has support for 50W wireless fast-charging.

Vivo X90 and X90 Pro: Pricing

In India, the Vivo X90 costs Rs. 59,999 for the 8GB/256GB model and Rs. 63,999 for the 12GB/256GB variant. Meanwhile, the X90 Pro carries a price tag of Rs. 84,999 for the sole 12GB/256GB configuration.