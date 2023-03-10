Technology

OPPO Find N2 Flip available for pre-reservations: Should you order

Written by Akash Pandey Mar 10, 2023, 01:48 pm 2 min read

The Find N2 Flip has a 3.26-inch secondary screen

OPPO will announce the price of the Find N2 Flip in India on March 13. Ahead of the official launch, the brand has introduced a limited edition pass that allows buyers to pre-reserve the phone, ensuring they can buy it as soon as the window opens. The pass also introduces attractive bank discounts and an exchange offer. However, should you consider pre-booking the device?

Here's everything to know about the pass

The Find N2 Flip's limited edition pass is available via Flipkart for Rs. 1,000. Using it, buyers will get Rs. 5,000 discount on transactions via HDFC Bank, American Express, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and SBI cards. Up to Rs. 5,000 extra exchange bonus and up to nine months of no-cost EMI will also be available when buying the Find N2 Flip.

Find N2 Flip: Let's take a look at the highlights

The Find N2 Flip has a clamshell design with a top-centered punch-hole cut-out on the inside and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. You get Hasselblad-tuned dual rear cameras as well. The phone packs a 6.8-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2520 pixels) E6 AMOLED primary display with a 1-120Hz refresh rate and 1,600-nits of maximum brightness. On the outside, there is a 3.26-inch (382x720 pixels) AMOLED cover screen.

The device has a 32MP selfie camera

The Find N2 Flip offers a 50MP (f/1.8) main rear snapper and an 8MP (f/2.2) 112-degree ultra-wide shooter, paired with an LED flash. On the inside, there's a 32MP (f/2.4) camera with Auto Focus.

It has support for 44W fast-charging

The Find N2 Flip is backed by MediaTek Dimensity 9000 processor, paired with 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The phone boots Android 13-based ColorOS 13. It packs a 4,300mAh battery with 44W fast-charging support. On the connectivity end, it supports 5G, dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port. The device houses dual stereo speakers as well.

Should you pre-reserve the Find N2 Flip?

The Find N2 Flip is worth considering given the discount and exchange offers you will get at checkout. It may launch at around Rs. 80,000. In comparison to existing foldable smartphones, it has a less visible crease, the largest-ever secondary screen, the highest-ever peak brightness, and the fastest charging support. The Find N2 Flip is a great alternative to the Galaxy Z Flip4.