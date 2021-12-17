Technology MediaTek Dimensity 9000 eclipses Snapdragon's flagship chipset in benchmark results

MediaTek Dimensity 9000 eclipses Snapdragon's flagship chipset in benchmark results

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Published on Dec 17, 2021, 07:16 pm

MediaTek Dimensity 9000 beats Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 in benchmark results

MediaTek had unveiled its new flagship Dimensity 9000 mobile processor as the world's first system-on-chip (SoC) to use TSMC's 4nm process technology. The company has now revealed the chip's performance results on popular benchmark platforms like AnTuTu, Geekbench, and PCMark. The results not only show an impressive performance but also beat Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC in more than one aspect.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

We have been witnessing MediaTek and Qualcomm's rivalry for sometime now. Tech giants have mainly used MediaTek chipsets for mid- and entry-level offerings and Qualcomm processors for premium models. However, with Dimensity 9000, MediaTek is looking to sway companies to transition to MediaTek-powered flagship smartphones. Both the Dimensity 9000 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chips will power some of the premium flagship Android smartphones.

Key components MediaTek Dimensity 9000 has octa-core CPU and 10-core GPU

The MediaTek Dimensity 9000 is a 4nm octa-core chipset with one ARM Cortex-X2, three Cortex-A710, and four Cortex-A510 CPU cores, paired with a 10-core Mali G-710 GPU. It supports up to 180Hz Full-HD+ display, up to 320MP camera resolution, simultaneous 4K HDR video recording, and LPDDR5X RAM configuration. For connectivity, the chip offers support for Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 6E, and 5G.

Test #1 Dimensity 9000 beats Snapdragon's rival in Geekbench multi-core tests

Geekbench is a processor benchmarking platform that ranks chipsets based on their single-core and multi-core performances. The Dimensity 9000 chipset's Geekbench 5 result reveals a single-core score of 1,273 and a multi-core score of 4,324. In comparison, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 has achieved 1,234 and 3,837 in single-core and multi-core tests, respectively. The Dimensity 9000 is a clear winner.

Data It goes head-to-head against Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 on AnTuTu

AnTuTu is a Chinese software benchmarking tool used to check the performance of smartphones and tablets. In AnTuTu (V9.0.7) benchmark, the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 mobile processor has achieved a score of 1,017,488, which is similar to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1's score of 1,025,215 points.

Test #3 It even has higher PCMark scores than Qualcomm's flagship chip

PCMark for Android is a benchmarking tool that measures the performance and battery life of a device. The Work 3.0 performance test showcases how well a device can handle day-to-day productive tasks like internet browsing and editing photos. MediaTek's Dimensity 9000 chip has managed to achieve a score of 17,573, which is higher than Snapdragon 8 Gen 1's score of 16,858 points.

Information Which phones will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset?

MediaTek's latest Dimensity 9000 processor will be powering some of the upcoming flagship smartphones, including the OPPO Find X4 series, Redmi K50, Vivo X80, and others. However, tech giants like Samsung, Xiaomi, and OnePlus have still opted for the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset.