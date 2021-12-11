Technology OPPO Find X4 tipped to cost around Rs. 53,500

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Published on Dec 11, 2021, 01:00 am

OPPO Find X4 to feature a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 processor

OPPO is gearing up to launch its latest flagship Find X4 series of smartphones soon. Now, a Chinese tipster (via Weibo) has leaked the key specifications and pricing details of the vanilla Find X4. As per the tip-off, the device will start at CNY 4,499 (around Rs. 53,500) and come with a 120Hz LTPO AMOLED display, triple rear cameras, and MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

The OPPO Find X4 series will arrive as a successor to the Find X3 range. The line-up will include the vanilla Find X4 and Find X4 Pro models. Both the handsets are tipped to feature MediaTek and Qualcomm's flagship processors, i.e. Dimensity 9000 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, respectively. They will rival the Realme GT 2 Pro and OnePlus 10 devices, among others.

Design and display The phone will have a QHD+ display

The OPPO Find X4 is likely to feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication. On the rear, it may have a triple camera setup. The handset is rumored to bear a 6.78-inch QHD+ (1440x3216 pixels) LTPO E4 AMOLED screen with a 1-120Hz adaptive refresh rate and 10-bit color support.

Information It will sport 50MP ultra-wide camera

The OPPO Find X4 will be equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP primary sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 13MP telephoto snapper. For selfies and video calling, it will have a 32MP front-facing camera.

Internals It will boot ColorOS 12 based on Android 12

The OPPO Find X4 will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. It will boot Android 12-based ColorOS 12 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 80W wired and 50W wireless fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Information OPPO Find X4: Pricing details

OPPO Find X4 is tipped to cost CNY 4,499 (around Rs. 53,500) for the 8GB/256GB model, CNY 4,999 (approximately Rs. 59,400) for the 12GB/256GB variant, and CNY 5,499 (roughly Rs. 65,400) for the 12GB/512GB version. However, the official pricing details will be announced at launch.