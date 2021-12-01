Technology OPPO Find X4 Pro set to debut in Q1 2022

OPPO to launch Find X4 Pro in Q1 2022

OPPO will launch its next Find X-series smartphone, the Find X4 Pro, in the first quarter of 2022, the company has confirmed. The tech brand has also announced that the handset will come with the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. Further details are said to include a 6.7-inch OLED display, triple rear cameras, and a 4,500mAh battery. Here are more details.

OPPO Find X4 Pro will be one of the first smartphones to be powered by the newly launched Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. Further, this is the first official announcement about the Find X4 Pro. It will succeed the Find X3 Pro model and will be upgraded in terms of a flagship processor and also offer faster-charging support (65W to 80W).

The OPPO Find X4 Pro will feature a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint reader. On the rear, it will get a triple camera unit. The device shall bear a 6.7-inch OLED screen with a QHD+ (1440x3216 pixels) resolution, an aspect ratio of 20:9, a refresh rate of 120Hz, and a pixel density of 526ppi.

The triple rear cameras on OPPO Find X4 Pro are said to include a 50MP primary shooter, a 50MP secondary lens, and a 13MP telephoto sensor. On the front, it could get a 32MP selfie snapper.

The OPPO Find X4 Pro will draw power from a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 80W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

OPPO may launch the Find X4 Pro mobile in March next year. Considering its leaked specifications and features, it is likely to be priced at around Rs. 80,000.