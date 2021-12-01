Technology Realme's update brings slew of fixes for GT Master Edition

Realme has started rolling out a new software update for the GT Master Edition smartphone in India. As per the changelog, the firmware fixes the issues of Wi-Fi connection while using some Wi-Fi 6 routers, battery usage while the screen is off, game stuttering by abnormal refresh rates, and viewfinder distortion while using the front camera through WhatsApp. Here's more.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

Along with the mentioned fixes, the software update for the Realme GT Master Edition in India improves game stability and bumps up the Android security patch level to the latest November 2021. By fixing the bugs, it is expected to smooth out the user experience as well as the gaming performance. The firmware carries version number RMX3360_11_A.08 and weighs 288MB in size.

Design and display The phone has a 120Hz Super AMOLED display

As far as its specifications are concerned, the Realme GT Master Edition features a punch-hole design with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it has a rectangular camera unit. The handset bears a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 120Hz refresh rate, and 1,000-nits of peak brightness.

Internals It draws power from a Snapdragon 778G processor

The Realme GT Master Edition is powered by a Snapdragon 778G chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it boots Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 and packs a 4,300mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information It sports a 64MP main camera

The Realme GT Master Edition is equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper. For selfies and video calling, there is a 32MP (f/2.5) front-facing camera.