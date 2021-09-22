Realme GT Neo2, with a 120Hz AMOLED display, goes official

Realme GT Neo2 launched in China

Realme has launched its latest GT-series smartphone, the GT Neo2, in China. The handset carries a starting price-tag of CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 28,500) and will be available for pre-booking from today itself. The device comes with an AMOLED display, triple rear cameras, a Snapdragon 870 chipset, Dynamic RAM Expansion feature, a 'Diamond Ice Core' cooling system, and 65W fast-charging support. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The phone has a 120Hz Full-HD+ display

The Realme GT Neo2 features a punch-hole design with slim bezels, a glass back, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it has a triple camera setup. The handset bears a 6.62-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Samsung E4 AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1,300-nits of peak brightness, and HDR10 support. It is offered in Black Mint, Blue, and Shadow Black colors.

Information

The device sports a 64MP main camera

The Realme GT Neo2 is equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper. For selfies and video calling, it has a 16MP (f/2.5) front-facing camera.

Internals

It boots Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11

The Realme GT Neo2 is powered by a Snapdragon 870 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Realme GT Neo2: Pricing and availability

The Realme GT Neo2 is priced at CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 28,500) for the 8GB/128GB model, CNY 2,699 (around Rs. 30,740) for the 8GB/256GB version, and CNY 2,999 (approximately Rs. 34,000) for the 12GB/256GB variant. It will go on sale in China starting September 27.