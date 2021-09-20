Realme C25Y is now up for pre-bookings in India

Last updated on Sep 20, 2021, 01:58 pm

Realme C25Y (4GB/128GB) is available for pre-bookings in India

Realme had launched its budget-range C25Y smartphone in India last week in two memory configurations: 4GB/64GB model at Rs. 10,999 and 4GB/128GB version at Rs. 11,999. Now, the latter is available for pre-booking via the company's official website and shipments will begin from September 27 onwards. The handset comes with an HD+ display, triple rear cameras, and a UNISOC T610 chipset.

Design and display

The device bears a 6.5-inch LCD panel

The Realme C25Y sports a waterdrop-style notch design with a noticeable bottom bezel. On the rear, there is a triple camera unit and a physical fingerprint reader. The handset has a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and 420-nits of peak brightness. It is offered in Glacier Blue and Metal Gray color options.

Information

It is equipped with a 50MP main camera

The Realme C25Y features a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP (f/1.8) primary sensor with 4x digital zoom support, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper, and a 2MP (f/2.4) monochrome lens. For selfies, it has an 8MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.

Internals

It boots 'Realme R Edition' user interface

The Realme C25Y is powered by an octa-core UNISOC T610 chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. It runs on 'Realme R Edition' UI based on Android 11 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.

Information

Realme C25Y: Pricing and availability

The Realme C25Y is priced at Rs. 10,999 for the 4GB/64GB model and Rs. 11,999 for the 4GB/128GB variant. The top-end version is up for pre-bookings via Realme India's website. Availability details of the base model are yet to be revealed.