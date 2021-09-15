Realme C25Y's India debut set for September 16

Realme C25Y to be launched tomorrow

As an addition to the C-series of smartphones, Realme will launch the C25Y handset in India on September 16, as confirmed by the company. Its highlights will include a UNISOC T610 chipset, a 50MP main camera, a 6.5-inch display, and a 6,000mAh battery. The phone will be up for purchase via Realme's website and Flipkart. Here's our roundup.

An HD+ display is expected

The Realme C25Y will feature a waterdrop notch design with a noticeable bezel on the bottom. On the rear, it will have a square-shaped camera module and a physical fingerprint sensor. The device shall sport a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a pixel density of 270ppi. It will be offered in shades of Blue and Black.

There will be an 8MP front camera

The Realme C25Y will offer a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 50MP primary sensor, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP tertiary shooter. On the front, it will get an 8MP selfie snapper.

The phone will boot Android 11

The Realme C25Y will draw power from a UNISOC T610 processor, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. At the heart, it will run on Android 11 and pack a 6,000mAh battery with fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Realme C25Y: Pricing and availability

The Realme C25Y is expected to be priced at around Rs. 9,000. However, its official pricing information will be announced tomorrow at 12:30pm. It will be available via Realme India's website and Flipkart.