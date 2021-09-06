Xiaomi 11T Pro confirmed to support 120W fast-charging

Xiaomi is all set to launch the 11T and 11T Pro smartphones in the global markets on September 15. The tech giant has shared a teaser, wherein the users have to click on the 'Xiaomi Hyper News' button at the bottom of the post to unveil a "Top secret." The post confirms that the 11T Pro will offer 120W wired fast-charging support.

Hit the #XiaomiHyperNews button and retweet to unveil TOP SECRET info about the #XiaomiProductLaunch on September 15th. — Xiaomi (@Xiaomi) September 5, 2021

The phone will have a 120Hz OLED display

The Xiaomi 11T Pro is likely to feature a center-aligned punch-hole design with slim bezels and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will have a triple camera setup. The handset is tipped to bear a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2460 pixels) OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It might be offered in Celestial Blue, Meteorite Gray, and Moonlight White color options.

It will boast a 108MP main camera

The Xiaomi 11T Pro will be equipped with a triple rear camera unit comprising a 108MP main snapper. Details regarding the other two lenses are unclear at the moment. For selfies, a 20MP front-facing camera is expected.

It will draw power from a Snapdragon 888 processor

The Xiaomi 11T Pro is said to be powered by a Snapdragon 888 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 120W wired fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Xiaomi 11T Pro: Pricing and availability

Xiaomi will announce the official pricing and availability details of the 11T Pro smartphone at the time of the launch, which will take place globally on September 15. However, considering the specifications, the handset might start at around Rs. 35,000 in India.