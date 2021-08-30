Vivo X70 series confirmed to debut on September 9

Vivo X70 Pro+ will sport a ZEISS T* branded camera module

Vivo is all set to launch its X70 series of smartphones in China on September 9. The line-up will include the vanilla X70, X70 Pro, and X70 Pro+ models. The official teaser has revealed that the top-end X70 Pro+ variant will be offered in black and orange colors. It will have a large quad rear camera setup with ZEISS T* branding. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The phones will have a Full-HD+ display

Vivo X70 Pro+ will be offered in black and orange color options

The Vivo X70 series will feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, there will be up to four cameras. The vanilla X70 will bear a 6.5-inch flat AMOLED display, while the X70 Pro and Pro+ will have a 6.65-inch and 6.7-inch curved AMOLED panel, respectively. They will offer a Full-HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Cameras

The X70 Pro+ will boast an 8MP periscope telephoto lens

The X70 series will have a 32MP selfie camera

The X70 might sport a 50MP main snapper, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 13MP tertiary sensor. The X70 Pro is expected to offer a 48MP primary sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide snapper, an 8MP telephoto lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. The X70 Pro+ will reportedly pack a 50MP main lens, a 48MP ultra-wide sensor, a 32MP telephoto snapper, and an 8MP periscope lens.

Internals

They will boot Origin OS 1.0 based on Android 11

The Vivo X70 and X70 Pro might pack a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset and offer 44W fast-charging support. The X70 Pro+ is expected to draw power from a Snapdragon 888+ 5G processor with 66W fast-charging support. The devices will be loaded with up to 12GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, a 4,500mAh battery, and will boot Android 11-based Origin OS 1.0.

Information

Vivo X70 series: Pricing and availability

Vivo will announce the official pricing and availability details of the X70 series at the time of the launch which will take place in China on September 9. However, considering the specifications, the range is likely to start at around Rs. 45,000.