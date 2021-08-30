Apple's iPhone 13 series tipped to debut on September 14

Aug 30, 2021

Apple iPhone 13 series' launch tipped for September 14

Apple is likely to launch its iPhone 13 series of flagship smartphones on September 14, according to a report by MyDrivers. The line-up is said to include the iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max models. As per the reports, the new-generation devices will come with smaller notches, an A15 chipset, and up to 1TB of internal storage.

Design and display

The Pro and Pro Max will have 120Hz Full-HD+ displays

The iPhone 13 series is said to feature a smaller display cut-out as compared to the iPhone 12 line-up. They will have an IP68-rated build quality, metal-glass bodies, and a redesigned Face ID setup. The handsets are likely to bear an OLED or LTPO AMOLED display with a Full-HD+ resolution. The Pro models are expected to provide a 120Hz screen refresh rate.

Cameras

They will have a LiDAR sensor on the back

The iPhone 13 line-up will be equipped with up to triple rear cameras and an additional LiDAR scanner. The top-end iPhone 13 Pro Max model is rumored to sport a 12MP primary sensor, a 12MP telephoto lens, and a 12MP ultra-wide snapper with a larger f/1.8 aperture. For selfies, all the handsets will likely have a 12MP front-facing camera.

Internals

They will offer 25W fast-charging support

The iPhone 13 range of smartphones will be powered by a new A15 Bionic chipset built on TSMC's 5nm+ process. They will provide up to 6GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. The devices are expected to pack a larger battery than the last-generation models and support 25W fast-charging. The phones will boot iOS 15 and support mmWave 5G connectivity.

New feature

They might boast LEO satellite communication mode

As per analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the iPhone 13 series could feature a LEO (low earth orbit) satellite communication mode. A LEO satellite transmits internet from the satellites in lower orbits. The handsets will reportedly use a customized Qualcomm X60 baseband chip to connect to satellite services and will be able to make calls as well as send messages even without any cellular network.

Pocket-pinch

Apple iPhone 13 series: Pricing and availability

The iPhone 13 line-up is tipped to cost the same as the iPhone 12 series, which starts at Rs. 69,990 in India. However, the official details will be announced at the time of the launch, which is expected to happen on September 14. The MyDrivers report also claims that the handsets will be up for grabs from September 24 onwards.