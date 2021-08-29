Apple to fix iPhone 12's audio problems free of charge

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on Aug 29, 2021, 10:21 pm

Apple iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro users are facing audio problems

Cupertino-based tech giant Apple has acknowledged that a small percentage of its current-generation iPhone 12 and 12 Pro models have been facing audio-related problems. The company has also announced that it will repair the affected units free of charge and that the problem does not extend to iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max. Here are more details.

Who is eligible for the free repair service?

According to Apple, the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro models that were manufactured between October 2020 and April 2021 have a "defect with a component on the receiver module." "If your iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro does not emit sound from the receiver when you make or receive calls, it may be eligible for service," the company mentioned on its website.

