ASUS's G14 Alan Walker edition launched at Rs. 1.5 lakh

ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 Alan Walker Special Edition launched in India

Taiwanese tech giant ASUS, in collaboration with DJ and music producer Alan Walker, has launched a new ROG Zephyrus G14 Alan Walker Special Edition gaming laptop in India. Priced at Rs. 1,49,990, the device comes with an exclusive design, Walker-themed wallpapers, custom boot animations, and a unique packaging box that functions as a music sampler and remix kit. Here are more details.

Design

The laptop's lid has an AniMe LED array

The ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 Alan Walker Special Edition flaunts an AniMe Matrix LED array on the laptop's lid. It also has Walker's signature and two fabric belts highlighting the special collaboration. The backlit keyboard uses Walker's signature colors with the 'A' and 'W' keys sporting the artist's logo. The glass touchpad also has a customized shaded pattern inspired by a music equalizer.

Highlights

The packaging case is an actual remix kit

The ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 Alan Walker Special Edition is packaged in a unique acrylic box that has conductive pads. It can connect to the laptop via a Type-C cable and serve as a ROG Remix sampler. The surface pads can reproduce Walker's 18 custom sound effects. The ROG Remix can also display custom animations on the main screen and the AniMe Matrix panel.

Specifications

The device draws power from an AMD Ryzen R9-5900HS processor

The ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 Alan Walker Special Edition bears a 14.0-inch QHD (2560x1440 pixels) IPS display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 100% DCI-P3 color gamut. It is powered by an AMD Ryzen R9-5900HS processor, paired with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050Ti GPU, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, and 1TB of SSD storage. The device packs a 76Whr battery.

Connectivity

It offers Wi-Fi 6 connectivity

The ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 Alan Walker Special Edition is equipped with two USB 3.2 Generation-2 Type-C ports, two USB 3.2 Generation-1 Type-A ports, an HDMI 2.0 slot, a headphone and microphone combo jack, and a Kensington lock. It also offers support for Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity. The laptop comes bundled with a 180W power adapter.

Information

How much does it cost?

The ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 Alan Walker Special Edition is priced at Rs. 1,49,990 in India. The laptop is currently up for grabs via Amazon India.