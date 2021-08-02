Infinix SMART 5A launched in India at Rs. 6,500

Infinix SMART 5A will be available via Flipkart

Infinix has launched its latest budget-range smartphone, the SMART 5A, in India. The handset carries a price-tag of Rs. 6,499 and will be up for grabs via Flipkart. As for the key highlights, the Infinix SMART 5A comes with an HD+ display, dual rear cameras, a MediaTek Helio A20 processor, and a 5,000mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The phone is offered in three color options

The Infinix SMART 5A features a waterdrop notch design with a prominent bottom bezel and a rear-mounted fingerprint reader. The device bears a 6.52-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and 500-nits of brightness. It measures 8.7mm in thickness and weighs 183g. It is offered in Midnight Black, Ocean Wave, and Quetzal Cyan color options.

Information

It sports an 8MP main camera

The Infinix SMART 5A is equipped with a dual rear camera setup comprising an 8MP (f/2.0) primary sensor and a depth lens. For selfies and video calling, it has an 8MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.

Internals

It runs on XOS 7.6 based on Android 11

The Infinix SMART 5A draws power from a MediaTek Helio A20 processor, paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of expandable storage. It runs on Android 11-based XOS 7.6 and packs a 5,000mAh battery which is touted to provide up to 19 hours of video playback. For connectivity, it offers support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.

Information

Infinix SMART 5A: Pricing and availability

The Infinix SMART 5A is priced at Rs. 6,499 for the 2GB/32GB solo model. It will be available for purchase via Flipkart. However, the official sale date is yet to be revealed.