Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders costs Rs. 1.12 lakh in India

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Jul 11, 2021, 04:23 pm

Qualcomm's first-ever smartphone, the Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders, has been listed on ASUS's online store in India and China. The handset will carry a price-tag of Rs. 1,11,990 in India and CNY 9,999 (roughly Rs. 1.15 lakh) in China. The sale date is yet to be announced. For the unversed, Qualcomm has collaborated with ASUS to manufacture and market the handset. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

It flaunts a 144Hz AMOLED display

The Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders features prominent bezels on the top and bottom. On the rear, it packs a horizontally-stacked triple camera unit, a physical fingerprint scanner, and a Snapdragon fireball glow icon. The device sports a 6.78-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2448 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. Dimensions-wise, it measures 173.2x77.3x9.6mm and weighs 210 grams.

Information

The phone offers a 64MP main camera

The Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders bears a triple rear camera setup, which comprises a 64MP primary sensor, a 13MP secondary lens, and a 5MP tertiary camera. On the front, it gets a 24MP selfie shooter.

Internals

The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 888 chipset

The Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders draws power from a Snapdragon 888 processor, paired with Qualcomm Adreno 660 graphics, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11 and houses a 4,000mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset offers support for Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 6E, GPS, 5G network, and a Type-C port.

Information

Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders: Pricing and availability

In India, the Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders is priced at Rs. 1,11,990 for the solo 16GB/256GB model and will be up for grabs from August. However, a definite sale date is yet to be announced. It will come bundled with Master & Dynamic TWS earbuds.