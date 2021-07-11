Watch Virgin Galactic's Richard Branson blast off to space today

Written by Chandraveer Mathur Mail Last updated on Jul 11, 2021, 12:23 pm

British Billionaire Richard Branson is all set to fly to space aboard VSS Unity today

British billionaire and founder of Virgin Galactic, Sir Richard Branson, is set to become one of the first few billionaires to travel to space later this evening. If all goes to plan, Branson and five others, including Indian-origin astronaut Sirisha Bandla, will board the VSS Unity for its 22nd test flight before Virgin Galactic commences commercial spaceflight operations in 2022. Here are more details.

Information

Virgin Galactic will live-stream VSS Unity's flight today

Branson's maiden voyage to the vast cosmos will be streamed live by Virgin Galactic through its website and official social media handles. The live stream is set to commence on July 11 at 6:00 am Pacific Time or 6:30 pm Indian Standard Time.

Billionaire space race

VMS Eve will carry VSS Unity to upper atmosphere

The business baron's spaceflight marks Virgin Galactic's first fully crewed test flight to space, ahead of similar missions in the pipeline for former Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and SpaceX boss Elon Musk. Before it flies itself, the VSS Unity will hitch a ride to an altitude of 50,000 feet strapped to the twin-fuselage carrier jet named after Branson's mother, VMS Eve.

Crew details

Ninety-minute spaceflight expected to begin and end at Spaceport America

Spaceport America

The white VSS Unity spacecraft will be piloted by Dave Mackay and Michael Masucci while pilots CJ Sturckow and Kelly Latimer will be flying the VMS Eve carrier jet. The VSS Unity will carry Branson and three other mission specialists on a 90-minute trip to space. The mission is expected to begin and end on a runway of Spaceport America in New Mexico.

Four astronauts

Bandla will become fourth Indian-origin astronaut to fly to space

The crew of VSS Unity

Although this is VSS Unity spacecraft's fourth manned test, it will be the first carrying a full load of astronauts, including Virgin Galactic's Indian-origin VP of Government Affairs Bandla, Chief Astronaut Instructor Beth Moses, Lead Operations Engineer Colin Bennett, and Branson himself. The flight will make Bandla the fourth Indian-origin astronaut to fly to space after Rakesh Sharma, Kalpana Chawla, and Sunita Williams.

Not to be outdone

Branson's space flight announced just days before Bezos's

After Amazon founder Bezos announced plans to fly to space on July 20 aboard a Blue Origin spacecraft, Branson reportedly said he was not interested in participating in a "space race." However, Branson appears to have had a change of mind and is now set to become the first billionaire in space if all goes to plan later this evening. Stay tuned.

Instagram Post

