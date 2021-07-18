Zepp Z smartwatch launched in India at Rs. 26,000

Celebrating the success of Amazfit's three years in the Indian market, Zepp Health, a subsidiary of Huami and owner of Amazfit, has launched its first premium smartwatch, the Zepp Z, in the country. Priced at Rs. 25,999, the wearable comes with an AMOLED touchscreen, around 50 watch faces, Alexa voice assistant support, and up to 15 days of battery life. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The wearable provides 5ATM water resistance

The Zepp Z comes in a Brown leather variant

The Zepp Z sports a circular dial, a titanium alloy watch case, and a leather strap. It has three buttons on the side, including a heath key and a classic crown. The smartwatch bears a 1.39-inch (454x454 pixels) AMOLED touchscreen with 550-nits of peak brightness, a pixel density of 326ppi, and 2.5D Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It also offers 5ATM water resistance.

Information

It supports magnetic wireless charging

The Zepp Z packs a 340mAh battery which is touted to last up to 15 days with typical usage. It comes bundled with a magnetic wireless charger that can fully charge the watch within 2.5 hours. For connectivity, it offers Bluetooth 5.0 and GPS support.

Features

It has over 90 sports modes

The Zepp Z has Alexa and a built-in offline voice assistant for hands-free control of smart home devices, checking the weather, and making a call, among other activities. The latter supports 58 voice commands for operating the watch even when it is not connected with the smartphone. It also offers heart rate and SpO2 monitoring, stress and sleep tracking, and over 90 sports modes.

Information

Zepp Z: Pricing and availability

In India, the Zepp Z comes with a price tag of Rs. 25,999. The smartwatch will be available for purchase from July 20 onwards via Amazon India.