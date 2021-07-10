Vivo Y53s 4G, with MediaTek Helio G80 chipset, goes official

Vivo Y53s 4G launched in Vietnam at around Rs. 22,600

Vivo had launched the Y53s 5G smartphone in China last month. Now the company has introduced the 4G variant of the handset in Vietnam. Priced at VND 6,990,000 (roughly Rs. 22,600), the device comes with a Full-HD+ display, triple rear cameras, a 16MP selfie snapper, a MediaTek Helio G80 processor, extended RAM feature, and a 5,000mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The phone has a 6.58-inch LCD display

The Y53s 4G features a waterdrop notch design with a noticeable bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor which is claimed to unlock the phone within 0.24 seconds. The handset bears a 6.58-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2408 pixels) LCD screen with a standard 60Hz refresh rate. Dimensions-wise, it measures 164x75.46x8.38mm and weighs 190g. It is offered in Blue Purple and Black Green color options.

Information

It sports a 64MP main camera

The Vivo Y53s 4G is equipped with a triple rear camera unit comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper. For selfies and video calling, it has a 16MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.

Internals

It boots Funtouch OS 11.1 based on Android 11

The Vivo Y53s 4G draws power from a MediaTek Helio G80 processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based Funtouch OS 11.1 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Vivo Y53s 4G: Pricing and availability

The Vivo Y53s 4G carries a price-tag of VND 6,990,000 (approximately Rs. 22,600) for its solo 8GB/128GB model. It is already available for purchase in Vietnam via regional e-commerce sites like FPT Shop.