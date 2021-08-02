#DealOfTheDay: Mi 10T Pro available with benefits worth Rs. 13,500
If you are planning to buy a 5G-ready smartphone without denting the wallet, then this might be a good deal for you. Amazon is offering a discount of Rs. 11,000 on Xiaomi's Mi 10T Pro 5G smartphone. To further sweeten the deal, the e-commerce giant is also offering Rs. 2,500 off on SBI Bank credit card transactions. Here are more details.
Everything to know about the deal
The Mi 10T Pro 5G (8GB/128GB) is listed on Amazon at Rs. 36,999 (MRP: Rs. 47,999). You can also avail of Rs. 2,500 instant discount on transactions via SBI Bank credit cards. Additionally, the e-commerce giant is also offering an exchange deal worth up to Rs. 22,250 (depending on the region and the model to be exchanged).
The phone has a 144Hz LCD panel
As far as its specifications are concerned, Xiaomi's Mi 10T Pro 5G features a punch-hole design with a noticeable bottom bezel, a glass back body, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, there is a triple camera setup. The device bears a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 144Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and 650-nits of peak brightness.
It boasts a 108MP main camera
The Mi 10T Pro 5G is equipped with a triple rear camera module comprising a 108MP (f/1.7) main snapper, a 13MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP (f/2.4) macro sensor. For selfies and video calling, it has a 20MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera.
It boots MIUI 12 based on Android 11
The Mi 10T Pro 5G is powered by a Snapdragon 865 processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It runs on Android 11-based MIUI 12 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.