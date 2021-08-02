TECNO POVA 2, with a 7,000mAh battery, launched in India

TECNO POVA 2 will be available via Amazon India

TECNO has launched its latest budget-friendly smartphone, the POVA 2, in India. The device starts at Rs. 10,499 and will go on sale from August 5 via Amazon. As for the key highlights, the handset comes with a 6.9-inch LCD display, quad rear cameras, a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset, and a massive 7,000mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The phone has a Full-HD+ LCD display

The TECNO POVA 2 features a punch-hole design with a narrow bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it has a quad camera setup. The handset bears a 6.9-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2460 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20.5:9 and 480-nits of brightness. It is offered in shades of Polar Silver, Energy Blue, and Dazzle Black.

Information

It is equipped with a 48MP main camera

The TECNO POVA 2 sports a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP primary sensor, a 2MP depth lens, a 2MP macro sensor, and a 2MP 'AI camera.' For selfies, it has an 8MP front-facing snapper.

Internals

It boots HiOS 7.6 based on Android 11

The TECNO POVA 2 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 processor, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of expandable storage. It runs on Android 11-based HiOS 7.6 and packs a 7,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

TECNO POVA 2: Pricing and availability

The TECNO POVA 2 costs Rs. 10,499 for the 4GB/64GB model and Rs. 12,499 for the 6GB/128GB variant. The prices are inclusive of a Rs. 500 discount coupon. The device will be available for purchase via Amazon India from August 5 onwards.