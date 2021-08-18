Prior to launch, price and specifications of JioPhone Next leaked

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Aug 18, 2021, 03:07 pm

JoPhone Next tipped to be priced at Rs. 3,499

Reliance's JioPhone Next smartphone, which was announced in June, will be up for grabs in India starting September 10. In the latest development, tipster Yogesh has leaked the specifications of the upcoming handset. The device will reportedly pack a 5.5-inch HD display, a Snapdragon 215 chipset, a 13MP rear camera, and a 2,500mAh battery. Here are more details.

Design and Display

The phone will have prominent bezels

The JioPhone Next will sport a conventional design with a plastic body, prominent bezels, and a rectangular 5.5-inch HD display. On the right side, the power and volume buttons will be positioned. The device will come pre-loaded with a voice assistant. It will also offer features like automatic reading-aloud of text on the screen and language translation.

Information

It will sport an 8MP selfie snapper

The JioPhone Next will pack a single 13MP rear camera with Augmented Reality (AR) filters and an 8MP snapper at the front for taking selfies and video calling. However, the aperture figures of the lenses are unclear as of now.

Internals

The handset will run on Android 11 (Go edition)

The JioPhone Next will be fueled by a Snapdragon 215 processor, paired to 2GB/3GB of RAM and 16GB/32GB of internal storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11 (Go edition) and pack a 2,500mAh battery. The device will receive regular updates. In terms of connectivity, the JioPhone Next should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and VoLTE, among others.

Information

JioPhone Next: Pricing and availability

In India, the JioPhone Next is expected to carry a price-tag of Rs. 3,499. The affordable handset, developed in association with Google, will go on sale on September 10 on the eve of Ganesh Chaturthi.