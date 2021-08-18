Realme introduces its first laptop in India at Rs. 47,000

Realme Book Slim goes official in India

Realme has forayed into the PC segment by introducing its first-ever laptop, the Realme Book Slim, in India alongside the GT series of smartphones. The device will be available starting August 30 at an introductory starting price of Rs. 44,999. It features a slim built, a 14.0-inch display, an 11th-generation Intel Core Tiger Lake processor, and supports 65W fast-charging. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

It is offered in two color variants

Realme Book Slim is 14.9mm thick and weighs 1.38kg

Realme Book Slim features a 14.9mm thick body with narrow bezels, an aluminium-alloy chassis, a touchpad, and a fingerprint sensor embedded in the power button. The machine sports a backlit keyboard and a 14.0-inch 2K (2160x1440 pixels) IPS screen with an aspect ratio of 3:2, 100% sRGB color coverage, and 400-nits of peak brightness. It is available in Real Blue and Real Gray colors.

Information

It runs on Windows 10

Realme Book Slim is powered by 11th-generation Intel Core i3/i5 Tiger Lake processors, paired with Intel Iris Xe graphics, 8GB of DDR4 RAM, and up to 512GB of SSD storage. It boots Windows 10 and is equipped with a 54Wh battery that supports 65W fast-charging.

Nitty-gritty

The laptop houses a Harman Kardon audio system

The Realme Book Slim comes with an array of I/O ports, including a USB Type-C 3.2 Generation-2 port, a Type-A 3.2 Generation-1 port, a Thunderbolt 4 slot, and a headphone jack. For wireless connectivity, it offers support for Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth. The device also sports two microphones with noise cancellation, an in-built HD web camera, and dual speakers tuned by Harman Kardon.

Pocket-pinch

Realme Book Slim: Pricing and availability

The Realme Book Slim carries a starting price-tag of Rs. 46,999 for the i3/256GB model while the i5/512GB variant costs Rs. 59,999. However, as part of an introductory offer, both the variants will be available at Rs. 44,999 and Rs. 56,999, respectively. The laptop will go on sale starting August 30 at 12pm via Flipkart, Realme.com, and authorized offline stores.