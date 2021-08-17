Realme GT 5G could debut as cheapest Snapdragon 888-powered phone

Realme GT 5G will be launched in India on August 18

Realme is all set to launch its latest GT 5G smartphone in India tomorrow, alongside the GT Master Edition and Realme Book Slim laptop. Now, Realme CEO Madhav Sheth has claimed that the GT 5G, featuring Qualcomm's top-tier Snapdragon 888 processor, will arrive at a "never-seen-before" price in India. As per the rumors, the handset will cost around Rs. 35,000 in the country.

As we take our next leap to disrupt the premium segment with a true flagship experience, I am glad to announce that #realmeGT 5G with the latest SD888 will come at a never-seen-before price! — Madhav Sheth (@MadhavSheth1) August 16, 2021

Design and display

The phone has a 120Hz Super AMOLED panel

The Realme GT 5G, which is already available in some markets, features a punch-hole design with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The handset bears a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 120Hz refresh rate. In India, it will be offered in Dashing Blue, Dashing Silver, and Racing Yellow color options.

It sports a 64MP main camera

The Realme GT 5G is equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper. For selfies and video calling, it has a 16MP (f/2.5) front-facing camera.

Internals

It draws power from a Snapdragon 888 chipset

The Realme GT 5G is powered by a Snapdragon 888 processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It runs on Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Realme GT 5G: Pricing and availability

In India, the Realme GT 5G is tipped to cost around Rs. 35,000. However, the official pricing details will be announced at the time of the launch, which will take place tomorrow i.e. August 18 at 12:30pm. It will be available via Flipkart.