HONOR X20 5G appears on Geekbench with Dimensity 900 chipset

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Aug 08, 2021, 12:15 am

HONOR X20 5G's Geekbench listing reveals key details

HONOR is working to expand its X-series of smartphones with the upcoming X20 5G model. In the latest development, the handset has been spotted on Geekbench (model number NTN-AN20), revealing its key specifications. According to the listing, the HONOR X20 5G will come with a Dimensity 900 processor, 8GB of RAM, and Android 11 support. Here are more details.

Technicality

What is Geekbench and how much did the smartphone score?

Geekbench is a processor benchmarking platform that ranks chipsets based on their single-core and multi-core performances. It runs a series of instructions simultaneously per core to generate an aggregate result. The faster a processor fulfills the instructions, the higher is its score on Geekbench. The HONOR X20 5G has achieved a single-core score of 709 and a multi-core score of 2,079.

Design and display

A 90Hz Full-HD+ display is expected

The HONOR X20 5G is expected to feature a pill-shaped cut-out, slim bezels, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will pack a circular triple camera unit. The device should sport a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2408 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate. It will be offered in three color options.

Information

There will be a 64MP main camera

The HONOR X20 5G will likely bear a triple rear camera arrangement, comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary shooter, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro sensor, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. On the front, it will get a 16MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper.

Internals

The phone will support 66W fast-charging

The HONOR X20 5G will draw power from a MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11-based Magic UI 4.0 and house a 4,300mAh battery with 66W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

HONOR X20 5G: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the HONOR X20 5G will be announced at the time of its launch, which will happen on August 12. However, it has been tipped to cost CNY 2,000 (roughly Rs. 23,000).