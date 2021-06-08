NewsBytes Briefing: Tinder makes it easier for cheaters, and more

Written by Nachiket Mhatre Mail Last updated on Jun 08, 2021, 12:12 am

Tinder's very nature makes it unviable for cheaters. While fake profiles don't get you anywhere, using your real identity will get you spotted and ratted out by common friends. Cheaters still count as active users, so Tinder has found a novel workaround to encourage their philandering ways. The new Block Contacts feature solves the problem by allowing cheaters to silently block all common friends.

Fear, uncertainty, doubt

Apple's anti-repair argument crumbles after paying millions to settle lawsuit

Speaking of cheating, Apple has paid millions of dollars in legal settlement to 21-year-old woman whose sex video and compromising photos were uploaded to Facebook by Apple's repair technicians. Interestingly, Apple's primary argument against Right to Repair movement involves concerns over third-party repair shops breaching user privacy, whereas such a thing would never happen with Apple repair services. Well, so much for that argument.

Skin display

Samsung's prototype wearable display is quite literally like second skin

While Apple can't stretch that dubious argument, the same isn't true for Samsung's new OLED "skin display" technology that can be stretched by a factor of 30 percent. The prototype display contains heartbeat sensors and can be glued right onto the skin, while leaving it free to stretch and deform along with the wearer's skin. Forget foldable smartphones, get ready for wearable ones now.

Class action upgrade

Dell is being sued for being dishonest about upgradeable laptops

Samsung may have some skin in the technology game, but Dell's lack of the same has gotten it into a legal soup. A gentleman from California is suing the Alienware Area-51M R1 laptop maker for misleading advertising after he learned the hard way that its upgradeability promise turned out to be bunk. Upgradeable laptops are unheard of, and Dell's selling card was easy upgradeability.

Privacy what?

WhatsApp has a wonderful plan to regain lost user trust

Remember how WhatsApp's invasive privacy policy irreparably tarnished its reputation? Turns out, its masterplan to counter the bad PR involves asking users to hand over access to their call logs and let WhatsApp make and manage phone calls without their permission. Apparently, that's for an authentication feature that trades the security of pin codes for the convenience of, well, bending over backwards. Sounds wonderful.