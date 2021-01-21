On Tuesday, the Indian government's Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) sent a strongly worded letter to WhatsApp CEO Will Cathcart, asking him to withdraw the recent update to the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy for Indian users. In a vague response to the letter, WhatsApp merely repeated details from its recent Twitter posts about the issue.

Iron hand MeitY's stern letter was specific and highlighted serious privacy concerns

MeitY's letter said the platform's privacy policy raises grave concerns regarding the autonomy of Indian citizens. The platform was asked to reconsider its approach to information privacy, freedom of choice, and data security. The government said exempting Europeans from the ToS update, while applying the same to Indian users is discriminatory. The WhatsApp policy will also violate the Personal Data Protection Bill once implemented.

Scripted response WhatsApp boilerplate response fails to grasp seriousness of government intervention

Reacting to the letter, WhatsApp said it is ready to address any misinformation about its updated policy and remains available to answer questions. In a statement to India Today, the messaging service claimed that users' personal messages are end-to-end encrypted and not visible to Facebook. It also added the new policy doesn't enhance Facebook's ability to use WhatsApp's data.

WhatsApp deferred policy update by three months to address concerns

WhatsApp's response to the MeitY's highly specific letter dodges concerns about data sharing, while repeating what the platform has already said in its Twitter posts so far. However, in the aftermath of global outrage over WhatsApp's unilateral policy changes, the company has deferred its implementation by three months. The Facebook-owned messaging service seems to believe buying time and "clarifying" things will contain the damage.

Users win Signal receives a boost from users leaving WhatsApp