Apple Music introduces new feature with 100 city-focused music charts

Written by Srikanth Krishna Mail Last updated on Apr 29, 2021, 12:11 am

It looks like Apple Music is here to take on other major players in the music streaming industry.

The global brand has launched new daily music charts focused on particular cities globally, like NYC, Tokyo and Lagos.

Called City Charts, this unique service will feature the Top 25 songs on each local chart depending on the number of plays in that particular city.

Details

This is how you can listen to the top tracks

For listening to a local city chart, you can take Siri's assistance.

For example, if you want to listen to LA City Chart, you just have to say, "Hey Siri, play the Top 25: Lost Angeles."

The listeners can access it via the Browse or Search pages on Apple Music.

You can then listen to those tracks and add them to your library.

Twitter Post

'Now Apple Music connects you to the music making waves'

Now Apple Music connects you to the music making waves in cities around the world.



Listen to the songs our users have on repeat in... — Apple Music (@AppleMusic) April 26, 2021

Locations

Is the feature available in your city? Let's find out

In India, it will be available in Delhi and Bengaluru.

In Europe, you will get access to City Charts in Paris, Berlin, Dublin, London, and more.

It's available in North American cities like Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Miami, San Francisco, Toronto, and Vancouver.

You can also get access in Africa (Nairobi, Johannesburg); Asia (Seoul, Bangkok, Manila); and the Middle East (Tel Aviv, Istanbul, Dubai).

Information

Apple Music's City Charts features are already available

The brand new features of Apple Music's City Charts have already been made available to all the subscribers.

If you are a non-subscriber, you can still view City Charts and preview songs from here: https://music.apple.com/browse/top-charts.

Further, you can access the feature from supported platforms such as iOS, iPadOS, macOS, CarPlay, Apple Watch, Web, PC, Android phones, tablets, and select smart TVs.

Rivalry

Apple Music v/s Spotify: And the battle continues

To recall, Apple Music recently took a jab at Spotify over the platform's polarizing payment model.

Even though the newsletter doesn't highlight Spotify, people were quick to notice the parallels. Apple Music explained how it handles its payouts to artists and songwriters.

The biggest takeaway from it is that they "do not ask anyone to accept a lower royalty rate in exchange for featuring."