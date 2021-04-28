First-Look: 'Backwaters,' a movie based on kids disappearing in Kerala

Written by Srikanth Krishna Mail Last updated on Apr 28, 2021, 11:40 pm

A film about the mysterious disappearances of kids in Kerala is set to go on floors later this year.

Titled Backwaters, it's coming from film producer Suunil Jaiin of SJP, Ashish Arjun Gaikar's AGFS, and Ankit Chandiramani's Sunshine Studios.

The investigative thriller will especially focus on the tragic real-life story of Rahul Raju, a 7-year-old from Alappuzha, who went missing and was never found.

Cast

Its director is an alumnus of FTII

Its first look was unveiled recently.

Backwaters will have Delhi theater actor Sartaazh Khari playing the role of a CBI officer.

UK model Neeta Paryani will be a fact-checking journalist, who will also be investigating the case on her own.

The much-anticipated movie will be directed by Abhinav Thakur, an alumnus of Film and Television Institute of India (FTII).

Twitter Post

No one ever just disappears, says the film's caption

Interview

Sartaazh was apt for the role, says Thakur

"We found Sartaazh to be apt for the role. We are exploring all the angles of how the children went missing and how a sharp CBI officer exploring the case looks at every eventuality but is unable to nail a single one," said Thakur.

"Journalists have also played an important role in this case and Neeta was pitch-perfect as the scribe," he added.

Preparation

'There are many unanswered questions including from the parents'

To prepare for his role, Sartaazh met top CBI officers to understand their mindset.

Meanwhile, Neeta had also interacted with journalists who worked on Rahul's case.

"The marshy park from where Rahul went missing remains closed for the public even today. There are many unanswered questions including from the parents who want to know where is Rahul today?," added Jaiin and Gaikar.

Unsolved Mystery

Rahul Raju's case remains unsolved to this day

As mentioned, the film is based on one Rahul's story.

He went missing on May 18, 2005, while playing with his friends.

The local police and CBI couldn't find any evidence at the time of his disappearance.

The authorities claim that he was kidnapped. However, there's no information on whether the child is alive.

Rahul's parents believe he's still alive and was taken abroad.