Jimmy Sheirgill, Eeshwar Nivas booked for defying lockdown in Punjab

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Last updated on Apr 28, 2021, 10:45 pm

Jimmy Sheirgill, along with director Eeshwar Nivas and 33 other crew members were booked by Ludhiana Police for flouting COVID-19 lockdown restrictions in the state on Tuesday.

According to reports, Sheirgill was shooting for a web series in Ludhiana and over 100 people had gathered there, not following social distancing norms.

To note, Punjab has a night curfew and weekend lockdown in place now.

Details

Shoot went on till 8 pm, much after curfew timings

A report quoted sub-inspector Harjit Singh stating that around 150 crew members were shooting for the SonyLIV series Your Honor at Arya Senior Secondary School in Ludhiana at 8 pm on Tuesday.

According to the latest curfew rules, the state government has announced a daily night curfew from 6 pm to 5 am to check the spread of COVID-19, which was disregarded here.

Timeline

Nivas, two crew members were arrested, later granted bail

Reports suggested that when the police arrived at the location, Sheirgill and others were shooting a court scene.

National Film Award-winning director Nivas and two crew members, namely Akashdeep Singh and Mandeep Singh, were apparently arrested but were later granted bail.

Further, the school authorities have said that the production team had secured permission to shoot from Rakesh Agarwal, Ludhiana Commissioner of Police.

Quote

'The production team had sought permission for 10 days'

The school's principal Rajinder Kumar said that they had sanitized the premises before the shoot began and the authority had told the crew to abide by the COVID-19 protocols.

"The production team had sought permission for 10 days between April 23 and May 2 and were shooting at different places on the campus," he said, adding that multiple movies have been shot there before.

Information

A case has been registered under Sections 188 and 269

A case under Sections 188 [disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant] and 269 [negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life] of the IPC and Section 3 of the Epidemic Diseases Act has been registered.

Series

The first season of the web-series had dropped last year

Portals failed to acquire a quote on the matter from Sheirgill yet, and the status of the shoot remains unknown.

For the unversed, the Mohabbatein actor was shooting for the second season of Your Honor, after the debut season dropped last year.

It is an adaptation of an Israeli series by the same name and the A Wednesday star is seen as a judge.