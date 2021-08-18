Google Pixel Buds A-Series launched in India at Rs. 10,000

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Aug 18, 2021, 04:21 pm

Google Pixel Buds A-Series goes official in India

Google has launched its first TWS earphones in India, called the Pixel Buds A-Series. It is priced at Rs. 9,999 and come as an affordable version of the Pixel Buds which went official in 2019. The earbuds offer real-time translation for over 40 languages, Adaptive Sound technology, custom-designed 12mm dynamic drivers, and up to 5 hours of playback time per charge. Here's our roundup.

Design

The earphones have an IPX4-rated build quality

The Google Pixel Buds A-Series features a compact design with an in-ear form factor for passive noise reduction. It is IPX4-rated for sweat and water resistance, and packs 12mm dynamic drivers. In India, it is offered in a single 'Clearly White' color option along with a matching charging-cum-carry case. Dimensions-wise, a single earbud measures 20.57x29.21x17.53mm and weighs 5.1 grams.

Information

A 15 minute charge will provide 3 hours of playback

The Google Pixel Buds A-Series supports Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity. It delivers 5 hours of playtime on a single charge, up to 24 hours with the charging case, and up to 3 hours of playback time with just 15 minutes of charging.

Features

Real-time translation works only with Android devices

The Google Pixel Buds A-Series houses beam-forming microphones to reduce outside noise during calls. Users can summon Google Assistant by saying "Hey Google" command. The earphones provide real-time translation of over 40 languages, including Bengali, Hindi, and Tamil, when connected to a device running Android 6.0 or higher. The Buds A-Series also gets Adaptive Sound feature that dynamically adjusts volume based on the surroundings.

Information

Google Pixel Buds A-Series: Pricing and availability

The Google Pixel Buds A-Series carries a price-tag of Rs. 9,999 and will be up for grabs starting August 25 via Flipkart, Reliance Digital, and Tata CLIQ. The earbuds have not been listed on the Google India online store as of now.