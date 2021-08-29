Samsung Galaxy S21 FE tipped to debut on September 8

Samsung is likely to launch the Galaxy S21 FE smartphone on September 8, according to tipster Mauri QHD. To recall, the device was first expected to arrive at the Galaxy Unpacked event earlier this month but the launch was reportedly postponed due to chip shortage. The handset has been leaked to come with a Full-HD+ display, triple rear cameras, and a Snapdragon 888 chipset.

The phone will have a Super AMOLED panel

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels, an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will have a triple camera setup. The smartphone will bear a 6.41-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support.

It will sport a 32MP main camera

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will be equipped with a triple rear camera unit comprising a 32MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and an 8MP telephoto lens. Up front, there will be a 12MP selfie camera.

It will support wired and wireless fast-charging

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will be powered by a Snapdragon 888 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It will boot Android 11-based One UI 3.1 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 25W wired and 15W wireless fast-charging support. The device should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, 5G, and a Type-C port for connectivity.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will be announced at the time of the launch, which is expected to take place on September 8. However, considering the specifications, the device may cost around Rs. 50,000 in India.