Apple's iPhone 13 series, expected to be announced sometime in September, will come with an updated design. According to Macotakara, the notch of the iPhone 13 Pro will measure 5.35mm in height and 26.8mm in width as compared to iPhone 12 Pro's display cut-out which has a height of 5.3mm and a width of 34.83mm. Here's our roundup.

The phone may offer a 120Hz LTPO display

Apple iPhone 13 Pro is likely to feature a smaller notch, slim bezels, and a metal frame with flat edges. On the rear, it is expected to offer a triple camera unit. The handset is tipped to bear a 6.1-inch LTPO AMOLED screen with a Full-HD+ resolution and a 120Hz ProMotion adaptive refresh rate, which will help in saving battery life.

An ultra-wide lens with f/1.8 aperture is expected

Details regarding the camera specifications of the iPhone 13 Pro are scarce, except that it might feature an f/1.8 ultra-wide lens. For reference, the iPhone 12 Pro has a 12MP (f/1.6) primary sensor, a 12MP (f/2.0) telephoto lens, and a 12MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide camera.

It will draw power from an A15 Bionic processor

The Apple iPhone 13 Pro is expected to be powered by a 5nm A15 Bionic chipset. The handset's RAM and storage details are unclear as of now, however, it is rumored to come with up to 1TB of built-in storage. Under the hood, it might pack a 3,585mAh or bigger battery with support for wired and wireless charging.

