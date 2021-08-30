GoPro Hero 10 Black's renders leaked; design and specifications tipped

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on Aug 30, 2021, 12:00 am

GoPro may soon launch the Hero 10 Black with a new processor

American tech giant GoPro is likely to soon launch its next-generation action camera, the Hero 10 Black, as a successor to last year's Hero 9 Black camera. Now, WinFuture has leaked the renders of the upcoming device, revealing its design and key specifications. The camera will have a new GP2 processor, up to 5.3K resolution video recording support, and 23MP maximum photo resolution.

Design and display

The camera will sport two displays

In terms of design, the GoPro Hero 10 Black is tipped to mirror the previous generation Hero 9 Black. It will flaunt two displays—one each at the front and back, a large camera lens at the front, a side-mounted button, and the company's logo in a new blue color accent. It will offer up to 10m of water resistance as well as voice control.

Features

It will have HyperSmooth 4.0 feature

The GoPro Hero 10 will boast a new GP2 processor. It is touted to improve the image quality and the overall performance which in turn will significantly increase the supported frame rates. The action camera will also be equipped with HyperSmooth 4.0, which is said to provide "gimbal-like stabilization," an automatic upload function, TimeWarp 3.0, webcam mode, RAW photos, SuperPhoto, and HDR support.

Camera and video

It will make 2.7K slo-mo videos at 240fps

The GoPro Hero 10 will have a new image sensor that will provide 23MP maximum photo resolution as against the 20MP available on the Hero 9 Black. Coming to the videos, it will support up to 5.3K resolution recording at 60fps and 4K video recording at up to 120fps. To create high-resolution slow-motion videos, it will offer 2.7K resolution video recording at 240fps.

Information

GoPro Hero 10 Black: Pricing and availability

At present, there is no information regarding the pricing and availability of the GoPro Hero 10 Black camera. However, for reference, Hero 9 Black Action camera was launched in India last year at Rs. 49,999.