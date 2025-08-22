'Release after sterilization, immunization': Supreme Court modifies stray dog order
What's the story
The Supreme Court has modified its previous order on the treatment of stray dogs in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR). A three-judge bench, headed by Justice Vikram Nath, stayed an August 11 directive that prohibited the release of stray dogs after they are picked up. The court clarified that these animals must be released after sterilization and immunization unless they are rabid or aggressive.
Guidelines issued
Designated feeding zones for stray dogs
The court also imposed restrictions on public feeding of stray dogs and directed the establishment of designated feeding zones. It reiterated that no individual or organization should obstruct municipal authorities from enforcing Animal Birth Control (ABC) rules. The ruling, which was previously limited to Delhi-NCR, has now been expanded to include every state and Union Territory in India.
Case history
Two-judge bench's order on dog shelters
The suo motu case was earlier heard by a two-judge bench on August 11, which had ordered all stray dogs in Delhi to be shifted to shelters. The decision was based on a news report titled "City hounded by strays and kids pay price" in The Times of India. However, this order was stayed by the three-judge bench after some lawyers mentioned before the chief justice that those directions were in conflict with the previous orders passed by other benches.
Shelter directives
Infrastructure development to include designated dog shelters
The court's August 11 order had directed municipal authorities to round up stray dogs from all areas, starting with vulnerable ones. It mandated shelters for at least 5,000 dogs within eight weeks and prohibited re-releasing dogs back onto the streets without sterilization and immunization. The shelters were to be staffed with personnel for sterilized and immunized stray dogs. CCTV monitoring was also mandated to ensure no dogs are released or removed from these facilities without authorization.