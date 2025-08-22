'Release after sterilization, immunization': Supreme Court modifies stray dog order

The Supreme Court has modified its previous order on the treatment of stray dogs in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR). A three-judge bench, headed by Justice Vikram Nath, stayed an August 11 directive that prohibited the release of stray dogs after they are picked up. The court clarified that these animals must be released after sterilization and immunization unless they are rabid or aggressive.

Guidelines issued Designated feeding zones for stray dogs The court also imposed restrictions on public feeding of stray dogs and directed the establishment of designated feeding zones. It reiterated that no individual or organization should obstruct municipal authorities from enforcing Animal Birth Control (ABC) rules. The ruling, which was previously limited to Delhi-NCR, has now been expanded to include every state and Union Territory in India.

Case history Two-judge bench's order on dog shelters The suo motu case was earlier heard by a two-judge bench on August 11, which had ordered all stray dogs in Delhi to be shifted to shelters. The decision was based on a news report titled "City hounded by strays and kids pay price" in The Times of India. However, this order was stayed by the three-judge bench after some lawyers mentioned before the chief justice that those directions were in conflict with the previous orders passed by other benches.