How to get India's new e-passport
India launched its e-passport program in April 2024, aiming to make travel safer and more secure with some smart tech upgrades.
For now, you can get these digital passports at select passport offices, but the Ministry of External Affairs says more locations will be added soon—the government intends to gradually extend the service to more centers in the coming months.
What are e-passports?
E-passports look like regular ones but have a tiny chip inside that stores your info and photo, making them much tougher to fake or misuse.
To apply, head to the Passport Seva portal online, fill out the form and pay the fee, then book an appointment at a Passport Seva Kendra for your biometrics and document check.
Regular passports don't have this chip—so if you want extra security (and less hassle at airports), this upgrade might be worth checking out.