How to get India's new e-passport

What are e-passports?

E-passports look like regular ones but have a tiny chip inside that stores your info and photo, making them much tougher to fake or misuse.

To apply, head to the Passport Seva portal online, fill out the form and pay the fee, then book an appointment at a Passport Seva Kendra for your biometrics and document check.

Regular passports don't have this chip—so if you want extra security (and less hassle at airports), this upgrade might be worth checking out.