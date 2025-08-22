IMD issues orange alert for heavy rain in 7 states
Monsoon rains are hitting hard across India, and the IMD has just issued new orange and yellow alerts for several states.
Uttarakhand, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh are on orange alert for heavy rain on August 22, while Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Assam are under yellow alert.
These warnings cover much of the country—from the north to the south—so it's a good idea to keep an eye on local updates.
Monsoon death toll in Himachal Pradesh touches 287
Himachal Pradesh is struggling with relentless rainfall, bringing the monsoon death toll there to 287 as of August 21.
Gujarat could see more downpours and gusty winds soon, especially in places like Raval village.
In Maharashtra, Mumbai's recent rains have disrupted transport but also helped fill up water supply lakes.
The IMD says active monsoon conditions will stick around in many regions over the next few days—so stay updated and take care if you're in affected areas.