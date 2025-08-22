IMD issues orange alert for heavy rain in 7 states

Monsoon death toll in Himachal Pradesh touches 287

Himachal Pradesh is struggling with relentless rainfall, bringing the monsoon death toll there to 287 as of August 21.

Gujarat could see more downpours and gusty winds soon, especially in places like Raval village.

In Maharashtra, Mumbai's recent rains have disrupted transport but also helped fill up water supply lakes.

The IMD says active monsoon conditions will stick around in many regions over the next few days—so stay updated and take care if you're in affected areas.