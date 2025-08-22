SC rules on stray dogs: What's the latest
In August 2025, the Supreme Court updated its rules for dealing with stray dogs in Delhi-NCR.
Now, all strays must be sterilized and vaccinated before being returned to their neighborhoods—unless they're rabid or aggressive.
This comes after big protests against an earlier plan to move all strays into shelters.
Why was the case filed in the 1st place?
The case started after reports of deadly rabies cases from dog bites, especially among kids.
The earlier order (from August 11) wanted thousands of dogs moved into shelters within eight weeks, but critics argued the plan was unworkable due to lack of existing shelters and it broke Animal Birth Control (ABC) rules that require sterilized dogs to go back to their original location.
What did the new order say?
A three-judge bench took over on August 14, aiming to balance public safety with humane treatment.
Data shared in court showed India had about 3.7 million dog bites and over 300 rabies deaths last year.
The new order sticks closer to ABC guidelines, intending to keep people safe while avoiding unnecessary harm to animals.