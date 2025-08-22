Security breach at Parliament; intruder scales wall, enters premises
A major security breach incident was reported in the Parliament on Friday morning as a man entered the building by jumping over the wall with the help of a tree. The security breach took place around 6:00am. Per reports, the intruder has been apprehended and is being interrogated by security personnel within the Parliament building.
The man reached the Garuda Gate
ANI, citing sources, said that the man reached the Garuda Gate of the new Parliament building by jumping over the wall from the Rail Bhawan side. He has since been handed over to the police, PTI reported. No Member of Parliament was present at the time since the Monsoon Session of Parliament was adjourned sine die on Thursday.
Similar incident in 2023
In 2023, another security breach occurred in Parliament when two individuals jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the visitors' gallery, raised slogans, and opened canisters that spewed yellow smoke. After being caught by MPs, the duo—Sagar Sharma (25) from Lucknow and Manoranjan D (35) from Mysore—was taken into custody by Parliament security officers.
6 people were arrested
Two other protesters, Neelam (42) and Amol Shinde (25), were also detained outside the Parliament premises. They allegedly sprayed colored gas from canisters while shouting "tanashahi nahi chalegi (dictatorship won't work)." The security breach took place on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack. Two other people, including Lalit Jha and Mahesh Kumawat, were arrested in the case.