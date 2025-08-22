Next Article
India bans online money gaming: What's the impact
India just banned online money gaming platforms with the new Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025.
The government says it's putting social concerns—especially for young people and middle-income families—ahead of industry profits.
IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw assured that those affected will get support.
Big names like Dream11, MPL halt money contests
Big names like Dream11, Gameskraft, and MPL are pausing their money-based contests to follow the new rules.
While this is a big shift for India's $2.4 billion RMG sector, the government wants to boost esports and social gaming instead, promising better tools for developers.