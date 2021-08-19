Redmi Note 10S gets a new Cosmic Purple color variant

Redmi Note 10S Cosmic Purple color variant launched in India

Redmi has introduced a new Cosmic Purple color option for its Note 10S smartphone in India. It joins the existing shades of Frost White, Deep Sea Blue, and Shadow Black that were announced in May this year. For the unversed, the Redmi Note 10S offers an AMOLED display, quad rear cameras, and a MediaTek Helio G95 chipset. Here's our roundup.

The phone provides dust and splash resistance

The Redmi Note 10S features a punch-hole design with a noticeable bottom bezel, an IP53-rated build quality for dust and splash resistance, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it has a quad camera setup. The handset bears a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and 1,100-nits of peak brightness.

It sports a 64MP main camera

The Redmi Note 10S is equipped with a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. For selfies, there is a 13MP (f/2.5) front-facing camera.

It boots MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11

The Redmi Note 10S is powered by a MediaTek Helio G95 chipset, paired with 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Redmi Note 10S: Pricing and availability

The Redmi Note 10S is priced at Rs. 14,999 for the 6GB/64GB model and Rs. 15,999 for the 6GB/128GB version. The smartphone is available for purchase via mi.com as well as Amazon India.